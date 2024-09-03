$3.5m warehouse under construction in Toorak

[Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

The construction of a new $3.5 million warehouse for Roopesh Gift Shop Limited is underway at Augustus Street in Toorak, Suva.

This development is set to create approximately eight employment opportunities once completed by the end of 2025.

Investment Fiji says warehouses provide essential storage facilities for businesses, improving supply chain efficiency, and supporting local industries.

It says businesses can enhance its competitiveness and create more employment opportunities through their investment in warehouse development.

Additionally, the new warehouse development in Toorak will serve as a storage facility for Gift Shop’s products, ensuring a smooth supply chain to their outlets across Fiji.

Investment Fiji had also assisted Roopesh Gift Shop with their new outlet at Damodar City Labasa which had a grand opening on 2nd August 2024.

The company is looking to establish a new branch in Savusavu as part of their future development plans.

Investment Fiji says these expansions would further strengthen Roopesh Gift Shop’s presence in Fiji and ultimately contribute to the country’s economic growth.