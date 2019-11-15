$180m investment to provide Fijians with high-speed fibre

Telecom Fiji plans to invest over $180 million in Fibre infrastructure over the next five years.

This will be done in a bid to keep Fijians technologically on par with the rest of the world.

Chief executive, Charles Goundar says phase one of the work will commence from next month along the 48km Deuba to Korolevu stretch.

Telecom will be replacing its old cables along the entire route costing approximately six million dollars.

Goundar says this investment will not only benefit Fijians by giving accessibility to high-speed internet but also generate hundreds of jobs.

He says COVID-19 has taught us how important investing in technology is.

The Telecom chief executive also praised the 2020-21 National Budget for incentives such as the removal of the data levy.

As part of Telecom’s Digital Transformation Strategy, Goundar says they also plan to introduce better and flexible data plans.