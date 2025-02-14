What we know about suspected car attack in Munich

[ Source: BBC ]

An Afghan asylum seeker drove at a group of people in Munich, injuring at least 28

Officers are treating the incident as a suspected attack – the suspect was known to police for theft and drug offences

Reports say the 24-year-old suspect came to Germany in 2016 – he had his asylum application rejected, but his deportation was suspended

Police say the car accelerated before hitting a trade union rally; an officer fired one shot at the suspect before he was arrested

The crash happened hours before the US vice president and Ukrainian president were due to arrive in the city for the Munich Security Conference – but police say they don’t believe it’s related.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is also in Munich for the security conference.