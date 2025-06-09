World

US Supreme Court may limit key voting rights law section

Reuters

October 19, 2025 8:00 am

Source: Reuters

The Voting Rights Act, a landmark law barring discrimination in voting, was a product of the U.S. civil rights era, sought by Nobel Peace Prize recipient Martin Luther King, passed by Congress and signed by Democratic President Lyndon Johnson in 1965.

Six decades later, it faces its greatest threat, with the U.S. Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, looking poised to hollow out one key section after gutting a different one in 2013.

Read about innovative ideas and the people working on solutions to global crises with the Reuters Beacon newsletter. Sign up here.

Article continues after advertisement

The court is expected to rule in the coming months in a case argued on Wednesday concerning a map delineating U.S. House of Representatives districts in Louisiana. The conservative justices signaled they could undercut the law’s Section 2, which bars voting maps that would result in diluting the voting power of minorities, even without direct proof of racist intent.

In doing so, the court would not be striking down the Voting Rights Act. But the question is what will be left of the law after the court issues its decision.

“If the court further weakens Section 2, states and localities, including those with long histories of discrimination, could be free to draw maps that systematically silence Black, Latino, Native and Asian American voters,” said Sarah Brannon, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Voting Rights Project.

Black people make up about a third of the population in Louisiana, and white people make up a majority. The state has six U.S. House districts. Louisiana’s Republican-led legislature added a second Black-majority district in response to a judge’s ruling that an earlier map it had approved containing just one Black-majority district likely harmed Black voters in violation of Section 2.

A group of white voters sued to block the map. They argued that the map was guided too heavily by race in violation of constitutional provisions promising equal protection under the law and that the right to vote cannot be denied on the basis of race. Those provisions were ratified to safeguard the rights of Black Americans following the Civil War of 1861-1865 that ended the practice of slavery in Southern states including Louisiana.

President Donald Trump’s administration sided with the white voters. It stopped short of calling for invalidating Section 2. But it proposed a framework for cases involving Section 2 that would clamp down on “excessive consideration of race” and give states more leeway to accomplish “race-neutral principles,” such as protecting lawmakers already serving in Congress.

Justice Department lawyer Hashim Mooppan told the justices that “under the Constitution, the problem is not the mere consideration of race in districting. The problem is when race subordinates traditional neutral principles and is the factor that cannot be compromised.”

The framework that Mooppan promoted would supplant a test set by the Supreme Court in a 1986 case called Thornburg v. Gingles for determining when an electoral map has sufficiently diminished minority voting power to be deemed unlawful.

“The reason why Section 2, as it’s being construed in Gingles, is a problem is it’s saying that you have to create a district for Black Democrats that you would never create for white Democrats in a Republican state,” Mooppan said.

The Justice Department’s approach would “effectively gut” Section 2, according to George Washington University law professor Spencer Overton.

“If adopted, Section 2 cases would still exist on paper but would be nearly impossible to win,” Overton said. “Courts could dismiss claims before trial, giving state legislatures free rein to entrench their power and sideline voters of color.”

In a process called redistricting, the boundaries of legislative districts across the United States are reconfigured every decade to reflect population changes as measured by the national census. Redistricting typically is carried out by state legislatures.

The Trump administration’s framework would impose new evidentiary requirements on Black voters who sue over how electoral maps are drawn. Among other things, they would need current statistics showing that a legislature discriminated based on race, rather than party affiliation.

In the United States, where more than 80 percent of Black voters back Democratic candidates, decoupling race and party affiliation in such a way is difficult.

The Justice Department’s approach “would make it extremely difficult for Section 2 plaintiffs to win in jurisdictions where you have intense polarization, like you do in the Deep South,” said Travis Crum, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

CHANGES TO THE VOTING RIGHTS ACT

The Voting Rights Act prohibited discriminatory voting practices that were employed by many Southern states such as literacy tests as a prerequisite to voting. It was enacted a year after Congress passed and Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited discrimination on the basis of race and other factors in public accommodations, education and employment.

The Voting Rights Act became more powerful in 1982 when Congress amended Section 2 to create what is called the “results test,” making it illegal to use election practices or procedures that had a discriminatory effect, regardless of their intent.

But the Supreme Court in the 1990s began raising constitutional concerns about how the Voting Rights Act was being applied. For instance, in a 1995 case out of Georgia it said it would impose its “most rigorous and exacting standard of constitutional review” whenever race is “the predominant, overriding factor explaining” how an electoral map was drawn.

This also is a much different United States now than in 1965, and the Supreme Court has moved U.S. law dramatically rightward.

The court in a 2013 case involving Alabama’s Shelby County gutted the Voting Rights Act’s requirement that states and locales with a history of racial discrimination receive federal approval to change voting laws. In another major race-related ruling, the court in 2023 rejected race-conscious admissions policies long used by U.S. colleges and universities to increase the enrollment of Black, Hispanic and other minority students.

And Trump has made it a top priority to crack down on diversity, equity and inclusion programs nationwide.

JUSTICE KAVANAUGH’S POSITION

The most sweeping ruling that the Supreme Court could issue in the Louisiana case would be to strike down Section 2. That was the approach advocated by Benjamin Aguinaga, Louisiana’s Republican solicitor general. Aguinaga said that the state has “taken the position that Section 2, insofar as it requires race-based redistricting, is unconstitutional.”

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee who may be a key vote in the case, seemed to favor the administration’s approach.

“I would have thought that solves a lot of the concerns that you’ve identified,” Kavanaugh told Aguinaga, referring to the Justice Department proposal.

Some Republicans have said the court, if it does clamp down on Section 2 litigation challenging electoral maps on racial grounds, would be embracing the sort of colorblindness that they believe the Constitution demands.

The way the courts have interpreted Section 2 “has almost created affirmative action for politicians,” said Mark Meuser, an attorney at Dhillon Law Group, which represents Republican political candidates.

If the Supreme Court rules as many expect in curbing Section 2, “it will greatly reduce the number of lawsuits that have to happen,” Meuser said. “And it will increase the burden of proof on those challenging maps.”

Republicans, who currently hold a narrow majority in the House, stand to benefit from such an outcome, perhaps as soon as next year’s congressional elections. Two voting rights groups, Fair Fight Action and Black Voters Matter Fund, concluded that eliminating Section 2 would let Republicans redraw up to 19 districts nationwide in the 435-seat House to favor their party.

The ACLU’s Brannon said it is hard to predict how the court will rule and noted that the justices in 2023 upheld a judicial panel’s finding that Alabama’s Republican-drawn electoral map had diluted the voting power of Black voters in violation of Section 2.

“But we will continue to fight for fair maps with whatever tools we have,” Brannon said.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Prasad calls for boosted World Bank Support

Dangerous drivers face police action

Stomach and colorectal cancers increasing

Farmers urged to diversify crops

Rabuka hits back at party feuds

FCEF calls out dangerous criminal penalties in proposed law

Free surgeries give Pacific kids a second chance

Syringe reuse deadlier than bluetoothing, say experts

Pacific beauty queens set to shine

Ratu Josefa confirmed as People’s Alliance Party President

Diwali goes green this year

Trump commutes George Santos prison sentence

English actress Samantha Eggar dies at 86

Joe Manganiello engaged to actress Caitlin O'Connor

US Supreme Court may limit key voting rights law section

Bula scores four tries in Fiji Bati opener

Skipper cup down to the last four

Arsenal edge Fulham to stay top of Premier League

Samoa U17 women set for World Cup debut against France

Keith Urban cancels Greenville show due to laryngitis

Trump says 100% China tariff not sustainable amid trade tensions

Limited series details mother's search after children taken by father

Malolo stuns Nadroga at home

Marama Cup semifinal line-up confirmed

Volleyball brings companies together in Nadi

Netflix renews The Diplomat for season 4

Gaza ceasefire gives Israel hope to rebuild global image

Tuinakauvadra youngest Wallaroos Player of the year

Trump urges ceasefire as Zelenskiy seeks more US weapons

Charlie Puth and wife announce first child in 'Changes' video

Spears disputes Federline's claims in latest memoir release

China sanctions disrupt US-Korea shipbuilding cooperation plans

Hamas maintains Gaza security control, resists disarmament demands

Fox shares insights on Teen Wolf, Back to the Future in new memoir

Nagogo scores final try as Kadavu edges Nadroga

PM fires back at lip service claims

Byrne eyes repeat of Twickenham glory

Voters lose track of their MPs, says Vosarogo

Mexico floods kill 66, dozens missing amid relief criticism

Donnie Wahlberg leads Boston Blue spinoff after Blue Bloods exit

Fiji ready to defend title against PNG

Mill breakdown threatens sugar season

Australia may see last of Kohli, Rohit in ODI series

Euphoria reveals notable additions for season 3 cast

Fossils in Kenya reveal hand, foot bones of extinct human relative

CBS producers hopeful for future return of Reindeer Games

Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire during Doha talks

Documentary examines Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara’s partnership

Trump says Maduro offers deal as US boosts Caribbean military presence

Grey's Anatomy marks 450 episodes with major cast changes

Kativerata focused on grooming young talent

Fijiana 7s extended squad named

Bad luck sinks Lami’s IDC dream

Cane workers receive early Diwali pay

Concerns raised over lack of insurance for rental cars

US Navy warship holding survivors from strike on Caribbean vessel, sources say

Villagers grateful for riverbank wall in Yavusania, Nadi

Israeli athletes denied visas for Gymnastics World Championships in Indonesia

Mahesh Syndicate keeps Diwali traditions alive amid import challenges

India to force drugmakers to upgrade plants after fatal cough syrup crisis

Education Minister demands stability and good governance at FNU

Big bonus for Farebrother champions

Taylor Swift fans flood German museum to see painting echoing her hit video

Ba growers push government on cane rates

Cakobau Bowl to continue for the second year in a row

Minister warns on the need for young farmers

Massive prison term for man who stabbed 'peacemaker'

New Pacific project aims to improve sexual and reproductive health

Unsafe festive goods found in market inspection

Fiji U15 boys off to a strong start against New Caledonia

Baahubali: The Epic gets U/A certificate with a 3-hour-44-minute runtime

French PM faces fraught budget talks

National Roads Plan in progress to guide future development

Michelle Obama to promote new book ‘The Look’ with podcast series

New morgue for Tavua Hospital by 2026

Venezuela asks UN Security Council to say US strikes illegal

Nasivi River embankment works set for 2026

Zelenskiy hopes Middle East agreement can lead to peace with Russia

Zeenat Aman dedicates Lifetime Achievement Award to her mother in emotional post

Top four football teams to compete at Community Cup

Byrne says selection tougher as Flying Fijians depth grows

Farmer seeks help to revive sugarcane farming on saline land

Transport and health gaps leave residents frustrated

Alex Murdaugh family’s shocking murders revealed in new Hulu limited series

FCEF warns against rushed labour reforms

Minister urges inclusion of elderly and persons with disabilities during diwali

Deo leads race for Futsal IDC Golden Boot Award

France and Britain refine plans at UN for Gaza force resolution

Vosarogo urges rural women to prioritize health check-ups

Suva Methodist students honour late head teacher in zone meet

Acting Corrections Commissioner to take plea next month

COMPOL chairs MSG police conference

FRU holds training to boost rugby coaching, officiating nationwide

Radrodro shares diwali message

More than one million World Cup tickets sold through Visa pre-sales

In ‘The Mastermind’ and more, Josh O’Connor is stealing the show

Concerns raised over fate of Coronation Park

China blames US for global panic over rare earths controls

After Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor dives into Farzi 2 – bags Rs. 40 crores

Fijians reminded of fireworks hours and heavy penalties for breaches

Germany marks 35 years of partnership with Fiji

Springsteen film strips away the myth to depict 'Bruce, the man'

Levuka market vendors upskill to revive fresh produce supply

Ceasefire holds as Pakistani Taliban leader resurfaces in Afghanistan

Kartik Aaryan gears up to rejoin the sets of Anurag Basu’s next

Trump and Putin agree to new summit on Ukraine war

Ba resident raises concern on MPs’ salary jump

US reviews TikTok sale, algorithm licensing sparks security concerns

Health Ministry under spotlight for facilitation issue

Byrne to remind team of purpose ahead of tour

Spike in cancer mortality rates

Fiji plays key role in South Korea’s Pacific development initiatives

Kamikamica confident in young side

Rarawai Mill to resume operations by December

Djokovic says he has no plans to retire from tennis

Two accused in $9,000 forestry licence scam released on bail

Yamal joins Forbes' top 10 highest-paid footballers for 2025

Sugar issues heats up Town Hall meeting

FNU responds to staff allegation report

FNU meets Education Minister over ongoing staff concerns

FRA clarifies contractor issue raised in recent Town Hall meeting

Arts village revived as an eco-tourism destination in Pacific Harbour

Trump says Modi assured him India will stop buying Russian oil

Court orders removal of AI-misused links

Residents call for urgent infrastructure fixes

Sokobale’s French form earns Flying Fijians call-up

Weather bureau defends warning ahead of deadly flood

Tavua residents demand action on long-ignored concerns

Deuba celebrates World Food Day, policy unveiled

Kativerata focused on ruck defence ahead of Pacific Bowl

Police investigate alleged sacrilege at Tavua church

21-year-old brings a sweet twist to Diwali in Labasa

Tailevu Naitasiri starts futsal IDC campaign in style

BTS To Make Long-Awaited Comeback In March 2026, Confirms RM

Fiji reaffirms fiscal discipline in talks with IMF leaders

Pacquiao 'can be looked at' for Crocker: Conlan

Angel Reese becomes first pro athlete to walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Greer, Bessent blast China's rare earths curbs

Gaza needs massive boost in emergency aid after ceasefire

Fan violently pulls Billie Eilish into crowd during Miami concert

Encouraging healthy habits through handwashing

Brazil showcases finance ministers' plan for $1.3 trln

SEEP condemns calls to reintroduce corporal punishment

Flying Fijians call up for Sowakula, Hoyt and Sokobale

Ravunawa calls for compassion in cancer response

Kamikamica proud to lead Bati

Union raises alarm over proposed job cuts without proper consultation

Abhinav Kashyap calls Salman Khan “criminal,”

Must win clash for Fiji Men’s Basketball

SCGF clarifies deductions following MP’s claims

Inter Miami M David Ruiz signs contract extension

New service station in Navua to become key economic hub

Workers plead with PM to halt layoffs

Kenya's veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga dies at 80

NATO, EU working together on drone wall to protect Europe

Fiji pushes Pacific solutions for climate-resilient farming

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to temporary truce after fresh fighting

Farming at risk without support, says Minister

Madagascar dissolves institutions after military seizes power

Sia's estranged husband seeks $385k per month support

Government shutdown halts pay for US air traffic controllers

Fijians urged to be cautious online

Microsoft to avoid French probe into search practices, Qwant says

Kativerata confident in Bati debutants

Tatum plays McDonald’s robber in Roofman film

Employers raise alarm over proposed bill changes

Tuwai named ambassador for 2026 Coral Coast 7s

Container deposits regulations a key priority in climate action

MV Colata launched to deliver services, aid to remote Lau

Futsal IDC starts today

Push for action on stalled local screen quotas

Aid trucks enter Gaza as Israel prepares Rafah crossing reopening

Osaka beats Lamens, advances to Japan Open quarterfinals

Tavua has lowest drug, crime rates

China and Fiji unite to drive clean transportation across the Pacific

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ makes history by selling 4 million copies in first week

Hamas hands over hostage bodies after Israel threatens aid cut

$17m water treatment project to boost supply in Suva and Lami

Study reveals risky drug preparation method in Suva

Faith at the core of Fiji Bati culture: Kativerata

Minister encourages children to be heroes of handwashing

D’Angelo, Grammy-winning R&B singer dies

McLennan fires Fiji to victory against Vanuatu

Education Minister says he is awaiting report on FNU staff mistreatment claim

National reps boost Suva futsal

Matakibau: Gucake, a man of all seasons

Rural women acknowledged for their contribution to development

Wright on target as US overhaul Australia 2-1 in Denver

Marc Maron ends his podcast with final guest Barack Obama after 16 years

Fiji urges stronger commonwealth unity at finance meeting

Rural women in Bua celebrated as pillars of progress

Enrolment for government schools commences

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc set for 3D release in India on October 31, 2025

Madagascar's military takes power, fleeing president impeached

LVMH names Maria Grazia Chiuri chief designer at Italian label Fendi

Nasinu confident despite absence of Dau

Rabuka pledges stronger protections for workers’ right

Skipper & Marama Cup quarterfinal venues confirmed

Persons with disabilities at the heart of new policy

Kamikamica emphasises preparation ahead of Pacific Bowl