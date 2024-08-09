US, Qatar and Egypt push urgent talks with Israel and Hamas

[Source: Reuters]

Leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday called on Israel and Hamas to meet for negotiations on Aug. 15 in order to finalize a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The three countries, which have been trying to mediate a deal, said in a joint statement the talks could take place in either Doha or Cairo.

The leaders also offered to present “a final bridging proposal” resolving the remaining issues.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli negotiators would be there. The aim, he said, was “to finalize the details and implement the framework agreement.”

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

The statement came as a part of an effort by the three leaders to jumpstart talks, with growing fears of a possible broader conflict in the region involving Iran after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

A senior U.S. administration official said there was no expectation that the agreement would be signed by next week given serious issues that include the sequencing of the exchanges between Hamas and Israel. Movement was needed on both sides of the table, the person said.

The U.S. official said the statement was not designed to influence Iran but that any escalation would jeopardize hope of getting an Israel-Hamas deal done.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said earlier on Thursday that it was pursuing two priorities simultaneously.

The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.