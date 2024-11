[Source: Reuters]

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he would restart talks with India for a free trade deal, following a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the G20 summit in Brazil.

“The UK will seek a new strategic partnership with India, including a trade agreement, as well as deepening co-operation in areas like security, education, technology, and climate change,” Starmer’s office said in a statement.