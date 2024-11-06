Trump votes in Palm Beach with wife Melania

Donald Trump and wife Melania in Florida to vote

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, to vote, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump.

Opinion polls have shown it is a neck-and-neck race between United States Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Vice-President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris told the press that she voted by mail last week.

Harris, 60, has been bolstered by strong support among women voters while former President Trump, 78, gained ground with Hispanic voters, particularly men.