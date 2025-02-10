Trump speaks with Putin about ending the Ukraine war

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone about ending the war in Ukraine, the New York Post reported, the first officially acknowledged conversation between Putin and a U.S president since early 2022.

Trump, who has promised to end the war but not yet set out in public how he would do so, said last week that the United States was talking to both the Russians and Ukrainians about resolving the conflict, but he gave no additional details.

In an interview from Air Force One on Friday, Trump told the New York Post that he had “better not say” how many times he and Putin had spoken. He also did not disclose when the latest conversation had taken place.

“He (Putin) wants to see people stop dying,” Trump said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the TASS state news agency that “many different communications are emerging.”

“I personally may not know something, be unaware of something,” Peskov said when asked by TASS to comment. “Therefore, in this case, I can neither confirm nor deny it.“