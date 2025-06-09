Trump says Maduro offers deal as US boosts Caribbean military presence

Source: Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro does not want to “fuck around” with the United States, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas.

Trump’s comments followed a Reuters report, citing three sources, that the U.S. military was holding two survivors on a Navy ship after a U.S. strike on their suspected Caribbean drug vessel killed two others.

Thursday’s strike was the latest in a campaign declared by Trump against a “narcoterrorist” threat he says is emanating from Venezuela and is linked to Maduro.

In response to a reporter’s question about a report that Maduro had offered “everything,” including the OPEC member’s natural resources, to secure a deal with the U.S., Trump said: “He’s offered everything. You’re right. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to fuck around with the United States.”

Trump’s remarks, during a joint appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House, came against the backdrop of a U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean that includes guided missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine and around 6,500 troops.

The Venezuelan communication ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the Venezuelan government has scoffed at media reports of negotiations by high-ranking officials to oust Maduro.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez posted a selfie with Maduro to Telegram on Thursday in response to what she said were “liars.”

On Wednesday, Trump disclosed he had authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela, adding to speculation in Caracas that the United States is attempting to oust Maduro.

Maduro has denied any connection to drug smuggling and denounced the U.S. boat strikes as a pretext for regime change, portraying them as violations of sovereignty and international law.

Trump, who had campaigned unsuccessfully for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, also brought up this year’s winner, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The 58-year-old industrial engineer was awarded the coveted prize last Friday.

“I didn’t get a Nobel Prize. Somebody got it, who’s a very nice woman, very nice,” Trump said. “I don’t know who she is, but she was very generous. So I don’t care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives.”

