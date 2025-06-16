Trump says he hopes Israel and Iran can strike deal

Source: Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he hopes Israel and Iran can broker a deal but said sometimes countries have to fight it out first.

Talking to reporters as he left for the G7 summit in Canada, Trump said the U.S. will continue to support the defense of Israel but declined to say if he asked the U.S. ally to pause strikes on Iran.

“I hope there’s going to be a deal. I think it’s time for a deal and we’ll see what happens. Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we’re gonna see what happens,” Trump said.

Article continues after advertisement

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on Sunday, killing and wounding civilians and raising concerns of a broader regional conflict, with both militaries urging civilians on the opposing side to take precautions against further strikes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.