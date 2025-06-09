Taiwan vows self-defence amid increased China pressure

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

China is more interested in expansionism than solving its own pressing economic and social issues, and Taiwan is determined to defend itself from Chinese aggression, the island’s top security official said on Tuesday.

Democratically-governed Taiwan has complained of a stepped up military and diplomatic pressure campaign by Beijing, which views the island as its own territory, including regular war games near the island. Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Speaking at a forum in Taipei, Joseph Wu, head of Taiwan’s National Security Council, noted that China’s ruling Communist Party was this week holding a key meeting of senior officials, known as a plenum.

Article continues after advertisement

Last week, ahead of the plenum, China announced two top military leaders had been expelled from the party and the military on corruption charges, the most senior officers to be purged in an anti-graft drive that began in 2023.

Wu also mentioned the scenes from last month’s massive military parade in Beijing held by President Xi Jinping to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China views Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and his government as “separatists” and has rebuffed multiple offers of talks. China says Taiwan is one of its provinces with no right to call itself a country.

Wu said that Lai was committed to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and that while Taiwan “will not be seen as a provocateur”, peace had to come through strength, hence the government’s commitment to increased defence spending.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.