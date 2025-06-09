NATO, EU working together on drone wall to protect Europe

[Source: Reuters]

NATO chief Mark Rutte said before a meeting with defence ministers that the military alliance and the European Union were working together in their efforts to set up a drone wall to protect member countries from drone incursions.

Asked if they were doubling efforts, Rutte said the EU and NATO had different roles, with NATO providing capabilities on the military side and the EU holding the soft power of the internal market and making sure the money is there.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.