Israel says it will allow 'basic amount' of food into Gaza, ending 10-week blockade

[Photo Credit: BBC News]

Israel has announced it will allow a “basic amount of food” to enter Gaza to ensure that “no starvation crisis develops” after blockading the territory for 10 weeks.

A statement from the prime minister’s office said the move was made on recommendation of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and based on the need to support its renewed military offensive against Hamas.

The announcement came hours after Israel’s military said it had begun “extensive ground operations” throughout Gaza.

Israel has come under increasing pressure to lift its blockade, during which no food, fuel or medicines have been allowed in.

