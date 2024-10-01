Harris talks racial identity, marijuana on basketball podcast

[Source: Reuters]

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed Donald Trump’s comments on her racial identity, the value she places on mental health, and her support for legalizing marijuana with former NBA stars Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on a podcast that aired on Monday.

Harris was interviewed by the two former professional basketball players at her home in Washington for their podcast, “All the Smoke,” as her campaign tries to reach more men, especially Black men, among whom polls show support for Republican opponent Trump.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos survey from Aug. 21-28, 41% of male respondents said they would vote for Harris if the election were held immediately versus 47% saying they would back Trump. About two-thirds of Black men supported Harris.

Barnes alluded to Trump’s confusion over Harris’ racial identity when he asked how she felt about “people questioning the fabric of who you are.

Harris reiterated a view she had expressed before becoming the Democrats’ presidential candidate in July that cannabis should be decriminalized, citing the disproportionate impact that marijuana criminalization has had on Black people.

Harris also talked about the stigmas around seeking help for mental health, and said she protects her own with daily exercise, cooking and not reading the comments section on social media.

Harris said she had trouble sleeping right after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed her as the Democratic candidate because everything was moving “in speedy, speedy motion.”