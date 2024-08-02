Hamas leader, Oct 7 mastermind, killed in Gaza airstrike: Israel

[Source: Reuters]

The head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last month, the Israeli military said, a day after the group’s political leader was assassinated in Tehran.

Deif is believed to have been one of the masterminds of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered war in the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas neither confirmed nor denied the killing of Deif, but one official, Ezzat Rashaq, said any word on deaths of its leaders was its responsibility alone.

The Israeli announcement came as crowds gathered in the Iranian capital for the funeral procession of Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Haniyeh’s killing on Israel, which has neither denied nor confirmed a role in the assassination. Israel did however confirm it killed a senior commander of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in Beirut on Tuesday.

Hezbollah and Hamas are backed by Iran. The latest killings have raised concern of a further escalation in hostilities in the Middle East, with threats of revenge against Israel, which has said it does not seek regional war but that it would respond forcefully to any attack.