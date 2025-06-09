France's Macron reappoints former prime minister Lecornu as PM

[Source: Reuters]

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister, reappointing him after he quit the job earlier this week, hoping the loyalist can draw enough support from deeply divided parliament to pass a 2026 budget.

In naming Lecornu, Macron, 47, risks the wrath of his political rivals, who have argued that the best way out of the country’s deepest political crisis in decades was for Macron to either hold snap parliamentary elections or resign.

Lecornu’s immediate task will be to deliver a budget to parliament by the end of Monday.

“I accept – out of duty – the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic to do everything possible to provide France with a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily life issues of our fellow citizens,” Lecornu wrote on X.

“We must put an end to this political crisis that exasperates the French people and to this instability that is harmful to France’s image and its interests.”

