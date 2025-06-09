World

Britain's Prince Andrew gives up title of Duke of York

Reuters

October 19, 2025 10:00 am

Source: Reuters

Britain’s Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The reputation of Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has taken a battering in recent years, most notably because of his links to Epstein.

The Reuters Daily Briefing newsletter provides all the news you need to start your day. Sign up here.

Article continues after advertisement

A court ruling last year also revealed that the British government believed one of his close business associates was a Chinese spy. Andrew at the time said he had stopped all contact with the businessman.

In a statement on Friday, Andrew said “the continued accusations about me” distracted from the work of his elder brother King Charles and the wider work of the British royal family.

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life,” Andrew said.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use the title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

His decision to give up his titles was taken following discussion with senior royals. The king was glad about the outcome, according to a royal source.

Andrew, 65, the eighth-in-line to the throne, was once regarded as a dashing naval officer and served in the military during the Falklands War with Argentina in the early 1980s.

But he was forced to step down from a roving UK trade ambassador role in 2011, before quitting all royal duties in 2019 and then was stripped of his military links and royal patronages in 2022 amid allegations of sexual misconduct which he has always denied.

That year, he settled a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who died in April, which accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. Andrew has always denied her account, which has returned to prominence in the last week with the release of her memoir.

In her book, she said “entitled” Andrew believed it was his birthright to have sex with her, according to extracts published by the Guardian newspaper.

“Things are simply not going away,” royal biographer Robert Hardman told BBC TV. “And I think the palace has decided, and Prince Andrew has agreed, that there really has to be a further separation.

Coronation of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla

Britain’s Prince Andrew leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab

“He wants to look as if he’s proactive and try and regain some dignity out of this.”

BRITONS SUPPORT STRIPPING ANDREW OF TITLES

According to a recent poll by YouGov, 67% of Britons supported stripping Andrew of his remaining royal titles, with 13% opposing the move. A separate survey found only 5% of respondents had a favourable view of him.

Andrew, who had already given up being called “His Royal Highness”, still remains a prince and will continue to live in Royal Lodge, a large property on the estate surrounding Windsor Castle, a historic royal palace to the west of London.

However, he will no longer attend the annual royal Christmas get-togethers at Sandringham, the royal home in eastern England.

His daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will be unaffected, but his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also no longer be known as the Duchess of York.

In September, several charities cut their links to her after she described Epstein as a “supreme friend” in an email three years after he had pleaded guilty in 2008 to a state prostitution charge in Florida and agreed to register as a sex offender.

In addition to the ties to Epstein that dogged him, Andrew’s business relations have also proved problematic.

Last December, court documents revealed that a Chinese businessman who had been authorised to act on Andrew’s behalf to seek investors in China had been banned from Britain on national security grounds.

The documents revealed the businessman, who the British government believed to be a spy, had been invited to Andrew’s birthday party.

The British royal family has seen its working numbers diminish in the last few years, with the king’s younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan having also stepped down from official duties.

While Andrew’s title will be inactive rather than taken away, historian Anthony Seldon told the BBC that the last time a senior royal was stripped of a dukedom was more than 100 years ago.

“Looking historically, this is a very, very significant step,” Seldon said.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Prasad calls for boosted World Bank Support

Dangerous drivers face police action

Stomach and colorectal cancers increasing

Farmers urged to diversify crops

Rabuka hits back at party feuds

FCEF calls out dangerous criminal penalties in proposed law

Free surgeries give Pacific kids a second chance

Syringe reuse deadlier than bluetoothing, say experts

Pacific beauty queens set to shine

Ratu Josefa confirmed as People’s Alliance Party President

Diwali goes green this year

Britain's Prince Andrew gives up title of Duke of York

Jessica Simpson returns to acting in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair

Trump commutes George Santos prison sentence

English actress Samantha Eggar dies at 86

Joe Manganiello engaged to actress Caitlin O'Connor

US Supreme Court may limit key voting rights law section

Bula scores four tries in Fiji Bati opener

Skipper cup down to the last four

Arsenal edge Fulham to stay top of Premier League

Samoa U17 women set for World Cup debut against France

Keith Urban cancels Greenville show due to laryngitis

Trump says 100% China tariff not sustainable amid trade tensions

Limited series details mother's search after children taken by father

Malolo stuns Nadroga at home

Marama Cup semifinal line-up confirmed

Volleyball brings companies together in Nadi

Netflix renews The Diplomat for season 4

Gaza ceasefire gives Israel hope to rebuild global image

Tuinakauvadra youngest Wallaroos Player of the year

Trump urges ceasefire as Zelenskiy seeks more US weapons

Charlie Puth and wife announce first child in 'Changes' video

Spears disputes Federline's claims in latest memoir release

China sanctions disrupt US-Korea shipbuilding cooperation plans

Hamas maintains Gaza security control, resists disarmament demands

Fox shares insights on Teen Wolf, Back to the Future in new memoir

Nagogo scores final try as Kadavu edges Nadroga

PM fires back at lip service claims

Byrne eyes repeat of Twickenham glory

Voters lose track of their MPs, says Vosarogo

Mexico floods kill 66, dozens missing amid relief criticism

Donnie Wahlberg leads Boston Blue spinoff after Blue Bloods exit

Fiji ready to defend title against PNG

Mill breakdown threatens sugar season

Australia may see last of Kohli, Rohit in ODI series

Euphoria reveals notable additions for season 3 cast

Fossils in Kenya reveal hand, foot bones of extinct human relative

CBS producers hopeful for future return of Reindeer Games

Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire during Doha talks

Documentary examines Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara’s partnership

Trump says Maduro offers deal as US boosts Caribbean military presence

Grey's Anatomy marks 450 episodes with major cast changes

Kativerata focused on grooming young talent

Fijiana 7s extended squad named

Bad luck sinks Lami’s IDC dream

Cane workers receive early Diwali pay

Concerns raised over lack of insurance for rental cars

US Navy warship holding survivors from strike on Caribbean vessel, sources say

Villagers grateful for riverbank wall in Yavusania, Nadi

Israeli athletes denied visas for Gymnastics World Championships in Indonesia

Mahesh Syndicate keeps Diwali traditions alive amid import challenges

India to force drugmakers to upgrade plants after fatal cough syrup crisis

Education Minister demands stability and good governance at FNU

Big bonus for Farebrother champions

Taylor Swift fans flood German museum to see painting echoing her hit video

Ba growers push government on cane rates

Cakobau Bowl to continue for the second year in a row

Minister warns on the need for young farmers

Massive prison term for man who stabbed 'peacemaker'

New Pacific project aims to improve sexual and reproductive health

Unsafe festive goods found in market inspection

Fiji U15 boys off to a strong start against New Caledonia

Baahubali: The Epic gets U/A certificate with a 3-hour-44-minute runtime

French PM faces fraught budget talks

National Roads Plan in progress to guide future development

Michelle Obama to promote new book ‘The Look’ with podcast series

New morgue for Tavua Hospital by 2026

Venezuela asks UN Security Council to say US strikes illegal

Nasivi River embankment works set for 2026

Zelenskiy hopes Middle East agreement can lead to peace with Russia

Zeenat Aman dedicates Lifetime Achievement Award to her mother in emotional post

Top four football teams to compete at Community Cup

Byrne says selection tougher as Flying Fijians depth grows

Farmer seeks help to revive sugarcane farming on saline land

Transport and health gaps leave residents frustrated

Alex Murdaugh family’s shocking murders revealed in new Hulu limited series

FCEF warns against rushed labour reforms

Minister urges inclusion of elderly and persons with disabilities during diwali

Deo leads race for Futsal IDC Golden Boot Award

France and Britain refine plans at UN for Gaza force resolution

Vosarogo urges rural women to prioritize health check-ups

Suva Methodist students honour late head teacher in zone meet

Acting Corrections Commissioner to take plea next month

COMPOL chairs MSG police conference

FRU holds training to boost rugby coaching, officiating nationwide

Radrodro shares diwali message

More than one million World Cup tickets sold through Visa pre-sales

In ‘The Mastermind’ and more, Josh O’Connor is stealing the show

Concerns raised over fate of Coronation Park

China blames US for global panic over rare earths controls

After Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor dives into Farzi 2 – bags Rs. 40 crores

Fijians reminded of fireworks hours and heavy penalties for breaches

Germany marks 35 years of partnership with Fiji

Springsteen film strips away the myth to depict 'Bruce, the man'

Levuka market vendors upskill to revive fresh produce supply

Ceasefire holds as Pakistani Taliban leader resurfaces in Afghanistan

Kartik Aaryan gears up to rejoin the sets of Anurag Basu’s next

Trump and Putin agree to new summit on Ukraine war

Ba resident raises concern on MPs’ salary jump

US reviews TikTok sale, algorithm licensing sparks security concerns

Health Ministry under spotlight for facilitation issue

Byrne to remind team of purpose ahead of tour

Spike in cancer mortality rates

Fiji plays key role in South Korea’s Pacific development initiatives

Kamikamica confident in young side

Rarawai Mill to resume operations by December

Djokovic says he has no plans to retire from tennis

Two accused in $9,000 forestry licence scam released on bail

Yamal joins Forbes' top 10 highest-paid footballers for 2025

Sugar issues heats up Town Hall meeting

FNU responds to staff allegation report

FNU meets Education Minister over ongoing staff concerns

FRA clarifies contractor issue raised in recent Town Hall meeting

Arts village revived as an eco-tourism destination in Pacific Harbour

Trump says Modi assured him India will stop buying Russian oil

Court orders removal of AI-misused links

Residents call for urgent infrastructure fixes

Sokobale’s French form earns Flying Fijians call-up

Weather bureau defends warning ahead of deadly flood

Tavua residents demand action on long-ignored concerns

Deuba celebrates World Food Day, policy unveiled

Kativerata focused on ruck defence ahead of Pacific Bowl

Police investigate alleged sacrilege at Tavua church

21-year-old brings a sweet twist to Diwali in Labasa

Tailevu Naitasiri starts futsal IDC campaign in style

BTS To Make Long-Awaited Comeback In March 2026, Confirms RM

Fiji reaffirms fiscal discipline in talks with IMF leaders

Pacquiao 'can be looked at' for Crocker: Conlan

Angel Reese becomes first pro athlete to walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Greer, Bessent blast China's rare earths curbs

Gaza needs massive boost in emergency aid after ceasefire

Fan violently pulls Billie Eilish into crowd during Miami concert

Encouraging healthy habits through handwashing

Brazil showcases finance ministers' plan for $1.3 trln

SEEP condemns calls to reintroduce corporal punishment

Flying Fijians call up for Sowakula, Hoyt and Sokobale

Ravunawa calls for compassion in cancer response

Kamikamica proud to lead Bati

Union raises alarm over proposed job cuts without proper consultation

Abhinav Kashyap calls Salman Khan “criminal,”

Must win clash for Fiji Men’s Basketball

SCGF clarifies deductions following MP’s claims

Inter Miami M David Ruiz signs contract extension

New service station in Navua to become key economic hub

Workers plead with PM to halt layoffs

Kenya's veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga dies at 80

NATO, EU working together on drone wall to protect Europe

Fiji pushes Pacific solutions for climate-resilient farming

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to temporary truce after fresh fighting

Farming at risk without support, says Minister

Madagascar dissolves institutions after military seizes power

Sia's estranged husband seeks $385k per month support

Government shutdown halts pay for US air traffic controllers

Fijians urged to be cautious online

Microsoft to avoid French probe into search practices, Qwant says

Kativerata confident in Bati debutants

Tatum plays McDonald’s robber in Roofman film

Employers raise alarm over proposed bill changes

Tuwai named ambassador for 2026 Coral Coast 7s

Container deposits regulations a key priority in climate action

MV Colata launched to deliver services, aid to remote Lau

Futsal IDC starts today

Push for action on stalled local screen quotas

Aid trucks enter Gaza as Israel prepares Rafah crossing reopening

Osaka beats Lamens, advances to Japan Open quarterfinals

Tavua has lowest drug, crime rates

China and Fiji unite to drive clean transportation across the Pacific

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ makes history by selling 4 million copies in first week

Hamas hands over hostage bodies after Israel threatens aid cut

$17m water treatment project to boost supply in Suva and Lami

Study reveals risky drug preparation method in Suva

Faith at the core of Fiji Bati culture: Kativerata

Minister encourages children to be heroes of handwashing

D’Angelo, Grammy-winning R&B singer dies

McLennan fires Fiji to victory against Vanuatu

Education Minister says he is awaiting report on FNU staff mistreatment claim

National reps boost Suva futsal

Matakibau: Gucake, a man of all seasons

Rural women acknowledged for their contribution to development

Wright on target as US overhaul Australia 2-1 in Denver

Marc Maron ends his podcast with final guest Barack Obama after 16 years

Fiji urges stronger commonwealth unity at finance meeting

Rural women in Bua celebrated as pillars of progress

Enrolment for government schools commences

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc set for 3D release in India on October 31, 2025

Madagascar's military takes power, fleeing president impeached

LVMH names Maria Grazia Chiuri chief designer at Italian label Fendi

Nasinu confident despite absence of Dau

Rabuka pledges stronger protections for workers’ right

Skipper & Marama Cup quarterfinal venues confirmed