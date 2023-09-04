Biden disappointed Xi will not attend G20 summit

[Source: BBC News]

United States President Joe Biden says he is “disappointed” that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jin ping plans to skip the upcoming G20 summit in India.

Beijing had announced yesterday that its premier Li Qiang would lead China’s delegation at the summit in Delhi this week.

Xi and Biden last met at the G20 summit in Indonesia last year.

US-China ties remain tense despite a flurry of diplomatic visits from Washington this year to revive dialogue.