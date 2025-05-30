World

At UN, US says Russia's Putin should take Ukraine ceasefire deal

Reuters

May 30, 2025 4:23 pm

Source: Reuters

The United States told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that its proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine was “Russia’s best possible outcome” and President Vladimir Putin should take the deal.

The United States wants Russia to agree to a comprehensive 30-day land, air, sea and critical infrastructure ceasefire. A first round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine on May 16 failed to reach an agreement on a ceasefire – which Moscow has said is impossible to achieve before certain conditions are met.

 

