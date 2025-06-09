Young gun finds motivation at Coral Coast 7s

Birdland Brothers rover Maika Ratuere is drawing motivation from simply being on the same stage as some of rugby sevens’ biggest names at the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, an experience he says is already shaping his journey in the sport.

For the 2024 Deans Competition-winning winger, the tournament is about more than results.

Sharing the environment with global stars such as Perry Baker, Harry McNulty, Rosko Specman, and members of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has reinforced his belief that bigger goals are within reach.

It is that exposure which has drawn Ratuere back to the Coral Coast for a third consecutive year, each appearance adding fuel to his ambitions.

Ratuere first featured at the tournament in 2024 and 2025 with Dominion Brothers, and this year lines up for Birdland Brothers, a side largely made up of Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School old scholars.

“My brothers and I were encouraged to come together and give the Coral Coast 7s a shot. We’re grateful for the opportunity to be part of the country’s biggest sevens tournament. The experience, meeting new people and watching the top sevens players up close motivates me to push harder so that one day I can reach that level.”

At just 19 years of age, Ratuere says the dream of representing Fiji remains firmly in sight, using the Coral Coast stage to gain exposure while continuing to sharpen his skills.

Birdland Brothers remain unbeaten in the youth category and will head into this afternoon’s quarterfinals with confidence, with their opponent yet to be confirmed.

The McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s continues into Day Two, with LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

