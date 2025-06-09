WOWS Kids Fiji grateful for support from Zegs

WOWS Kids Fiji General Manager, Mere Williams, has expressed her gratitude to the organizers of the upcoming Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion, which will dedicate a portion of its gate takings to support children battling cancer.

Williams said the event is more than just a night of boxing, it’s an opportunity to bring together the spirit of sports, community, and compassion in support of a worthy cause.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness about childhood cancer. WOWS Kids Fiji is a charitable organization that looks after children with cancer, and we are really grateful for this opportunity, bringing together the spirit of sports, community and compassion to help these children.”

She added that every contribution received from the event would make a real difference in the lives of children and families supported by WOWS Kids Fiji.

“Whatever assistance or support or contribution we’re going to receive from this amazing and exciting event, know that you’re not only helping these children who are fighting cancer, you’re also giving them an opportunity to enjoy their childhood.”

The Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion will be held on November 1st at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, featuring both local and international boxers.

