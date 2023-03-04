Winning start for Fiji 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team kicked off to a positive start with a 31-12 win over Kenya at the Vancouver 7s.

Josese Batirerega and Jeremaia Matana each scored a double while Anasa Qaranivalu scored one try.

Fiji led 12-5 at halftime.

Kenya’s tries came from Herman Humwa and Alvin Otieno.

Fiji faces Uruguay next at 2.16pm.