Winning start for Fiji 7s

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team kicked off to a positive start with a 31-12 win over Kenya at the Vancouver 7s.
Josese Batirerega and Jeremaia Matana each scored a double while Anasa Qaranivalu scored one try.
Fiji led 12-5 at halftime.
Kenya’s tries came from Herman Humwa and Alvin Otieno.
Fiji faces Uruguay next at 2.16pm.
