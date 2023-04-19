Tuwai targets third Olympic gold

[Source: Jerry Tuwai / Facebook]

The sevens player of the decade Jerry Tuwai has revealed he’s aiming to win a third Olympic gold medal from Paris in France next year.

Tuwai dropped the bombshell after receiving a token of appreciation from the Marist Rugby Club yesterday for his dedication to the game of sevens for Fiji in the past 10 years.

He says he is grateful for the Marist Rugby Club because it was where he got recognised.

The two-time gold medalist wasn’t selected for the Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens due to injury.

The next tournament for Fiji is the London 7s next month.



The Marist Rugby club with the MOB , along with President MOBA Koli Korovulavula and the Marist Family presented Jerry Tuwai a small token of appreciation for his immense contribution to Fiji Rugby and 7s over the last 10 years.