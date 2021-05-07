Tuisue racially abused on social media, club deals with matter

Flying Fijians flanker Albert Tuisue’s London Irish club has reported a case of racial abuse and threatening messages on social media that had been directed at the national rep.

The English club released a statement stating its stand against racial discrimination and bullying.

It is reported that following the London Irish 52-27 loss to Newcastle in the Gallagher Premiership Round 18 clash earlier this week, Tuisue, received a racially abusive and threatening message on his Instagram account.

London Irish club has reported the message to Instagram and to relevant authorities.

The club also thanked the police and the cyber-crime unit for following up and dealing with the issue in a prompt and speedy manner.