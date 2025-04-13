Finishing still a constant worry for the Drua

[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson admits that starting and finishing games remains one of the team’s biggest challenges.

Reflecting on their 43-20 loss to the Highlanders, Jackson pointed out how the hosts managed to strike early, crossing over in the opening five minutes, and again at the death, sealing the win with a final try right on the hooter.

It’s a pattern the Drua are keen to break as they search for consistency across the full 80 minutes.

“We got to go back to how we start our game as it’s always been a work-on for us. Especially in looking after the ball and not letting an easy try, we did after a minute and 30 seconds. It’s pretty deflating for the young men in there. I think we got a young group, and we’re trying to make sure they understand the game of rugby.”

He adds that while the loss was hard to swallow, he commended his players for giving their all against an elite team like the Highlanders.

The Fijian Drua will face the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 2.05pm on Saturday, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

