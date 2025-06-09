Silktails sharpen the edges as Jersey Flegg season nears

[File Photo]

The Kaiviti Silktails are entering the final stretch of a demanding pre-season with belief hard-earned and standards firmly raised, as preparations continue for the 2026 NSWRL Jersey Flegg Cup.

Now wrapping up Week 8 of their campaign, the mood in camp is no longer about proving they belong.

Instead, the focus has narrowed to the finer details — the “one percenters” — that Technical Advisor Joey Saukuru believes will define their season.

Last year marked a turning point for the Silktails, who shattered the long-standing “away win” barrier with historic victories in both the Ron Massey Cup and Jersey Flegg competitions.

Those wins, notably against competition heavyweights Melbourne Storm, reshaped the mindset of the playing group.

“That breakthrough was incredibly important for our confidence. Doing it against the actual premiers and ladder leaders made it even more significant. The performance wasn’t just convincing — the boys enjoyed it, and that did a lot for their belief.”

The results confirmed that the Silktails are no longer just formidable in Fiji but capable of competing and winning consistently on Australian soil.

With that milestone achieved, the coaching staff has shifted gears.

Pre-season training has moved from broad conditioning blocks to precision-based preparation, with an emphasis on individual roles and execution.

“We’re really focused on fine skills and detail. We’ve got new faces and a young squad, so those small one percent skills are critical. After proving we can win away, it’s the details that will keep us there.”

Another challenge looms large — the grind of a full 26-round Jersey Flegg season.

For many Fijian players, the professional volume and consistency required over such a long campaign is uncharted territory.

“No other kid in Fiji is playing 26 rounds of rugby or rugby league. Consistency and self-belief are our biggest focus areas.”

While experienced leaders from last season provide stability, the influx of youth means the Silktails must learn to sustain performance levels week after week in a physically and mentally demanding competition.

That growth has been accelerated through the club’s strengthened partnership with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, whose influence has been evident throughout the pre-season.

“Hard work is the standard. We’ve had Mick Potter and Craig Wilson out here working with the boys, driving those tough training habits that come from the Bulldogs system.”

As Round One approaches, accountability within the squad remains non-negotiable — work for the man next to you and fix errors quickly.

While frustration surfaces at times, Saukuru is encouraged by the group’s response.

“The boys are quick to correct themselves. What excites me most is the young crop coming through. Now in our third year of Flegg, seeing how fast they’re adapting — it’s a really exciting time for the club.”

With belief established and standards sharpened, the Silktails are no longer chasing respect — they’re working to keep it.

