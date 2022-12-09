We need to get it right: Gollings

They may have a few bumps and bruises but the Fiji 7s side is all set to go at the Cape Town 7s which starts tonight.

Head Coach Ben Gollings says everybody is available for selection and it’s great to have a fully fit squad.

He says the Series is very competitive as the Waisea Nacuqu captained side will play France and hosts South Africa in its first two pool games.

The former England 7s captain says they’ll take each game as it comes but they’ll need three big performances in pool play.

Gollings says they take full responsibility for the disappointing outing in Dubai but they learnt a lot of lessons and will need to manage their games better.

The side fell short of the Dubai 7s quarterfinals by four points.

However, Gollings believes they can turn around quickly and can be done in Cape Town this weekend.

Gollings adds they need to get it right in Cape Town because they’re just five points behind the World Series leaders, South Africa at the moment.

Fiji’s opening pool match is against France tomorrow at 5.35am.

They face South Africa next at 9.19pm and then Canada on Sunday morning at 2.38.

The Cape Town 7s starts tonight with the Fijiana 7s taking on Great Britain at 10.44pm.

Fijiana faces Brazil in its second match at 3.30am tomorrow then playing New Zealand at 11.03pm.