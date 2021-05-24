Vakurunabili to captain the 7s side

Olympian Josua Vakurunabili will captain the Fiji 7s side for the upcoming Dubai 7s tournament.

This has been confirmed by interim coach Saiasi Fuli who says the Nadroga man knows the 7s system well.

Fuli says Vakurunabili leads by example on and off the field.

Vakurunabili is one of the three experienced players in the 15-member squad announced on Saturday.

Fuli is expected to name the final 13 for Dubai this week.