USA holds Fiji 7s in Toulouse opener

Defending Toulouse 7s champions, the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side came back from 14-0 down to draw 21-all with USA in their Toulouse 7s opening match.

Fiji who is the defending champion scored two tries in the second spell.

Lucas Lacamp made clean line break in the second minute and ran through to score a converted try for the Americans before captain Kevon Williams added another with USA leading 14-0.

Fiji was unsettled in the first half and conceded three penalties but thanks to a clever read in defense saw Waisea Nacuqu intercepting the ball off the back of another USA attack to score between the sticks with the national side trailing by seven.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo locked the game up at 14-all when he supported a Manueli Maisamoa break.

Fiji worked hard in defense afterwards and managed to steal the ball again from a US attack with Josese Batirerega strolling through to score.

Leading 21-14, the Ben Gollings coached side was a bit casual in the last minute of play and lost possession which saw USA capitalizing and running in another converted try to level the scores.

Fiji’s next matches are against South Africa at 7:03am today and France at 12:11am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, France thumped South Africa 31-7 in another pool match.