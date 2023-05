Ulunisau hat-trick in Fijiana win

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s started its Toulouse 7s campaign in France with a big 47-7 win over Spain.

Speedster Reapi Ulunisau was again at her usual best after scoring three tries.

The Fijiana was leading 28-7 at halftime.

Other tries were scored by Maria Rokotuisiga, Adi Vani Buleki, Meredani Qoro and captain Ana Maria Naimasi

Fijiana plays Japan next at 1.30am tomorrow.