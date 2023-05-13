Two down for Fijiana 7s

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/Twitter]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s continues its winning run at the Toulouse 7s after recording its second victory.

Fijiana beat Japan 26-14.

Vani Buleki who is back for the side struck first just seconds into the match when she broke from just outside her own try line to score the first try.

Debutant Adi Elenoa Naimata scored her first try in the World Series three minutes later to put her side further in front 14-0.

Japan was reduced to six players before teenager Meredani Qoro took advantage with an unconverted try before halftime with Fijiana leading 19-0.

The Japanese managed to break the opposition’s defense with beautiful running line by prop Seagusa for their first points before Reapi Uluinasau danced her way through for her team’s fourth try.

However, Japan had the last say with their second try and rewarded for their brave effort.

🇯🇵 Look at that support play from @JRFURugby 🤩 🙌 They get over the line with the last pay of the match!#France7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/wT8u5bOzOi — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) May 12, 2023

Fijiana earlier thrashed Spain 47-7 in their first outing.

They play Great Britain at 7:37 tonight in their last group match.