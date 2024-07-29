Tuwai calls it a day

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/Facebook]

Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai announced that he will be stepping away from the sport for now.

He made this announcement during a press conference following their defeat to France in the final at the Paris Olympics.

Tuwai expressed that it has been a blessing to represent Fiji in three Olympic Games, describing the experience as a memorable journey.

“For me, it has been a wonderful journey in terms of rugby starting from first gold in Rio as you can see the captain is our coach now. 2020 was a blessing and to be here in France 2024 is another blessing for me and now 2024. Yeah, I don’t see myself playing in the future-for now.”



Tuwai has been a regular in the Fijian Sevens team since making his debut for the side at the Gold Coast 7s back in 2014.

In 2019 he was named as the Sevens Player of the Year after being nominated in the two successive years prior to that.



A year later he was crowned the World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Decade.

He was the only player to be part of Fiji’s five successive Hong Kong titles and captained Fiji to a silver medal at Commonwealth Games 2018.



In July 2021, he captained the side to their second Olympic Gold Medal and in doing so became Rugby Sevens first double gold medallist.

Tuwai and the team is expected to arrive into the country this Sunday.



