Tuwai back for last two legs

Two-time Olympian Jerry Tuwai makes his return to the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s after Head Coach Ben Gollings announced his 13-member traveling squad for the Toulouse and London Tournaments.

Filipe Sauturaga also returns after missing the World Rugby Sevens Series legs since January after suffering an injury in the Hamilton 7s, the hard-hitting utility back was ruled out for three months.

Paula Nayacakalou has also returned to the squad, replacing Tevita Daugunu, who suffered a knee injury in Singapore last month.

Pilipo Bukayaro and Napolioni Bolaca are notable omissions from the list.

According to coach Ben Gollings, the competition level within the group has been high, and the best players were chosen for this leg, which is crucial before the season concludes in London.

He continues it was a good and competitive training week, and they worked on a lot of areas that needed a little tweaking.

He also mentioned that Sauturaga brings a unique dynamic to the team saying that he has been a fantastic player, strong in defense and a bit of x-factor in attack so to have him back is really good.

Our Fiji 7s team is pooled with France, South Africa, and the United States.

On Saturday, May 13th, at 12:57 a.m., they will face the United States. They will then face South Africa at 7.03 a.m., followed by France at 12.11 a.m. on Sunday.

[Source : FRU]