Tough Toulouse pool for Fiji

Another tough challenge awaits the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s side in the upcoming Toulouse 7s tournament in France.

This as they have been drawn with three tough teams in Pool C.

Fiji is pooled with host nation France, South Africa and the United States of America.

The women’s competition returns in France and the Fiji Airways Fijiana side is also in Pool C alongside Great Britain, Spain and Japan.

The Toulouse 7s tournament is scheduled for the 12th to the 14th of next month.