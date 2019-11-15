Three days for Marist 7s

For the first time the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be held over three days.

At the tournament launch today, Marist Rugby Club President Lawrence Tikaram says they have reduced the number of mens teams to 48 while the womens competion will have eight teams instead of 12.

Tikaram adds they have increased the under 20 teams from 8 to 12.

Meanwhile, major sponsor Paradise Beverages Fiji Marketing Manager Joseph Rodan says they are investing $55,000 into this year’s tournament because it’s Olympic year.

Rodan says many benefit from the tournament including our economy.

The Marist 7s will be held from the 19th to the 21st of March at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.