Caubati man’s death classified murder

The death of a 29-year-old man in his Caubati, Nasinu home on Saturday has been classified as murder.

Police say that when the victim arrived home the night before his death, he complained of body pains and had visible injuries.

The victim’s partner woke up when she heard him struggling to breathe, but attempts to revive him proved futile.

A post-mortem was conducted, and the case has been classified as murder.

Investigators are following leads as they try to establish the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.