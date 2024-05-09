Bainimarama and Qiliho arrive in court

Sitiveni Qiliho [left] and Former Prime Minsiter Voreqe Bainimarama arrived in court for their sentencing

Former Prime Minisiter Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho have arrived in court for their sentencing.

Police are only allowing close relatives and their associates along with the media to sit-in as Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo prepares to deliver their sentences.

Former and current FijiFirst members of Parliament including Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu, Faiyaz Koya and Tupou Draunidalo are present in court.

Stay with us for the latest.