Mario Navia [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police are looking for 29-year-old Mario Navia, who has been reported missing.

Navia who resides at the Vunikawai Settlement, was reported missing at the Nausori Police Station.

Police say Navia was last seen on April 20th in Nausori town.

Anyone with information on Navia’s whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919.