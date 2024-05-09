Super Rugby Pacific

Force wants to make amends: Byrne

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

May 9, 2024 12:56 pm

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will have a chance to play according to their game plan this weekend against Western Force in Perth, Australia.

Drua coach Mick Byrne revealed they had a game plan last week against the Brumbies but the weather dictated how they play instead of adjusting to it.

Byrne says they’ll need to bring their best game on Saturday because the Force have some unfinished business with the side.

Article continues after advertisement

“You obviously the Western Force will definitely be coming back after they got beaten by us in Fiji but also last weekend, they want to make amends and I would imagine they would be physical at the start of the game and we have to be ready for that.”

He adds they’ll have to be ready for the Force on their home ground because it’s obvious the scene will be set for a big physical clash.

The Force will host Drua at 11:55pm on Saturday.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports HD.

Fight not over says Sharma

Jail term for Qiliho and Bainimarama

Tight security ahead of Bainimarama and Qiliho's sentencing

Caubati man’s death classified murder

Internal disciplinary action initiated against officers

Rabuka talks about cooperation with UK parliament

Man charged for allegedly scamming $230

Bainimarama and Qiliho arrive in court

Police look for missing man

Qiliho and Bainimarama await fate

PM Rabuka meets King Charles III

Force wants to make amends: Byrne

Flame arrives in Marseille amid tight security

Rob Burrow's podcast wins big at radio awards

Amsterdam pro-Palestinian student protest broken up by police

Facebook 'did nothing about Taylor Swift ticket hack scam'

North Macedonia opposition wins big on election night

Ireland's goth gremlin through to the Eurovision final

Fiji to host OFC Nations Cup group B games

Prince Harry phone-hacking lawsuit: Four UK editors named

 US indie music giant dies at 61

Real Madrid stun Bayern with late fightback to reach Champions League final

Fighting intensifies near Rafah after US pauses arms to Israeli

Chance for Drua to end away-game hoodoo

Positive vibes for Silktails

Cabinet endorses draft anti-doping bill

39% dropout rate among secondary school students

Correction service (amendment) bill 2024

Champs first up for Rewa

Bus operators call for rural road upgrades in the north

Exodus of skilled workers affects EFL

Fiji Spartan Trifecta expected to grow

Murray returns at Geneva Open

Fiji and China discuss agri-business ventures

Japanese Ambassador commends Fiji Police

Rosie Travel launches 4WD Safari Tour

North Macedonia votes in elections crucial for EU accession

 Met Gala’s flowery theme went in all directions

Brazil floods leave 150,000 homeless, scores dead or missing

Kings of Leon electrify with new album that nods to the past

FMA president raises questions

Two changes for Force clash

Remodeling of PWD for rural maintenance

Wallabies duo return for Drua clash

Quality education for Lau students

We will be ready for Fiji FACT: Singh

Cabinet announces increase in gravel and sand royalties

Hopes still high for Silktails

Dr.Subramani explains the significance Girmit Day

Three men accused in Canadian Sikh leader's death appear in court

Met Gala hauls in record sum of more than $26 million

Fiji Water committed to resolving issues with striking workers

Taylor Swift bill is signed into Minnesota laws for online ticket buyers

Sangakkara backs Royals' Samson to have a good run for India at World Cup

World's record-breaking temperature streak extends through April

Lost voyagers reach Yacata Island safely

Firefighters trying to control house fire in Sabeto

NTC takes firm stand against drugs

Russian plot to kill Zelensky foiled, Kyiv says

‘Sustainable calm’ proposal splits Israel and Hamas

 Katy Perry says mum conned by fake AI pic

Ukraine's artillery pinned down by Russian drones

Make-or-break for Drua

Things are not easy at home says Rabuka

Young Batirerega’s dream comes true

Sukuna Park redevelopment faces further delay

Ending culture of silence is vital: FCOSS

Touch rugby players in World Cup squad reminded

Investing in marketing Fiji globally is key: Hill

New deal for Naulago

When and where are the semi-finals and final taking place?

Addressing student’s challenges critical

Germany's Foreign Minister visits Togoru settlement

Brazil's bid to host the Women's World Cup tops European rival

Brazil floods death toll rises to 90, dozens still stranded

Employment Minister visits seasonal workers in NZ

Government committed to promoting economic empowerment

Israeli forces seize Rafah border crossing

Germany reaffirms its support for Fiji

Search continues for a missing boat in Yacata

Security guard shot at Drake's Toronto home amid beef with Kendrick Lamar

Help locate missing women

Likely return for Droasese

Disney says password crackdown will increase subscribers

Trump documents trial start delayed indefinitely, judge orders

Biden compares Hamas attack to Holocaust in antisemitism warning

Dortmund beat PSG to reach Champions League Final

Airdrie v Particl in premiership playoff semi-final

Stormy Daniels' testimony on sex with Trump

PM Rabuka to meet King Charles

Khan in Rewa FC for OCL

China reveals mutual development plans for PIC's

Women face double jeopardy: FWCC

We will do our best: Ali

Lack of coordination a concern for SCC

Scotland lose final & will face England in T20 World Cup

Post Fiji cites pandemic impact for profit decline

Pegula unsure about French Open participation

SCC collaborates with Suva Retailers Association

Language is an identity which needs to preserved

Tewaka joins Drua vuvale

Direct flights lead to increase in Canadian tourists

NZ Navy helps monitor Fiji waters against illegal fishing

Nama Fiji goes global

Columbia University cancels main graduation ceremony in wake of protests

Post Fiji awaits response to write-off $9.6m debt

King Charles III’s coronation anniversary is marked by ceremonial gun salutes across London

We’re missing too many opportunities: Byrne

Specialized bureau to curb drug issues

French Ambassador encourages ocean conservation

Kuladina aims to be the best

Council to encourage rural women’s success

India's Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark

President challenges U-19 women’s cricket side

New movie to be shot in Labasa next year

Twyla Tharp dance will open 700-seat amphitheater at New York’s Little Island park in June

Talks still underway following strike

At Least 107 migrants freed from captivity in southeast Libya, spokesman says

FACT pools drawn

Ministry notes increase in flu-like illnesses

Janet Jackson to play 2024 Essence Fest instead of the Smoothie King Center this summer

Post Fiji initiates comprehensive policy overhaul

Acting COMPOL urges youth leaders to embrace positive influence

Building collapse in South Africa leaves two dead, dozens trapped

The players should be proud: Byrne

NUW reveals grievances for industrial action

Strike workers want demands in black and white

Wholesalers should take responsibility: Prasad

Snoop Dogg brand attached to Arizona Bowl

Parent-child communication critical to avoiding mishaps

Germany’s Foreign Minister happy with football development in Fiji

Tourist stay duration in Fiji Increases

Plans for a Girmit Museum

US soldier detained in Russia, US Army says

Met Gala: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and more stars arrive at garden fashion extravaganza

Canadian investor interest in Fiji soars

Kenya Airways staff members detained in Congo released, official and airline says

Actor Bernard Hill, of ‘Titanic’ and ‘Lord of the Rings,’ has died at 79

Fiji ranked 77th in FUTSAL

New York state sues group over abortion pill reversal claims

Fugang Zhao counters organized crime allegations

Vodafone Fiji highlights trend in tourism industry

Fiji Water staff on strike

Exporters explore market opportunities in Canada

Extra chips in for Girmit golf

Bastianich, Melody Thomas Scott and Ed Scott to receive Daytime Emmys lifetime achievement

Makeshift Manchester United thumped 4-0 by Crystal Palace

Ukrainian Olympian dies on front line

Ferguson named Serie A midfielder of the year

With help from AI, Randy Travis gets his voice back

Gaza ceasefire uncertain, Israel keeps Rafah operation

Judge warns Trump of jail time for gag order breach

Labasa bus services likely to expand

We need to work on restarts, kick-offs: Daveua

Rabo continues family legacy

Officers’ misconduct worries Fiji Police

Fiji to field a strong team for Oceania

240 students secure two-week work placements for break

Ministry advocates for empathy and support for mental health

Girmit celebrations to begin this week

Walesi has 956, 000 app users

TLTB receives $1.2m grant to assist in lease renewal

Tailevu Naitasiri last in DFPL standings

Leaders urged to help in the fight against violence

ICC ensures strong security for T20 World Cup

Mini Kulas win opener

Gazans start leaving parts of southern city as Israel warns of operation

Walesi expansion plans on hold pending inquiry

Qantas agrees to $66 million penalty in flight cancellation case

Ministry advocates for youth support and development

DPM Prasad commends US support

It was disappointing: Kolinisau

‘The Fall Guy’ gives Hollywood a muted summer kickoff with a $28.5M opening

Fiji Airways to renew code share with Air India

Nine winless rounds for Silktails a concern

Alleged murderer remanded in custody

Match official under the spotlight

Home invasion trend worries Fiji Police

Rublev to return to hospital after taking Madrid title

Movie Review: Prepare to get hot and bothered with stylish, synthy tennis drama ‘Challengers’

Fiji Airways projects another impressive year

Over 900 non-citizens enter Fiji on business visitor permits

Walesi board set to discuss strategic plans

Takayawa clinches silver and scholarship

Vanawalu acknowledges the University of Fiji

Multi-million-dollar Crowne Plaza opens

Pools out for SVNS Grand Final

Brazil rainfall death toll rises to 78

Don't ignore geopolitical tensions says Dr. Talia

Movie Review: A heist movie that gleefully collides with a monster movie in ‘Abigail’

Itenivou settlement residents face uncertain future

FACT teams to know fate tomorrow

Keep children safe and active during school break

Technical Institute fire classified as arson, suspect charged

Japanese Government reaffirms its support for Fiji

Nuku athlete stripped of medal

Pendrith holds nerve to win maiden PGA Tour title

Tourism remains biggest contributor

Fiji and Germany ink bilateral agreement

Madonna concert Draws 1.6 million in Brazil