Force wants to make amends: Byrne

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will have a chance to play according to their game plan this weekend against Western Force in Perth, Australia.

Drua coach Mick Byrne revealed they had a game plan last week against the Brumbies but the weather dictated how they play instead of adjusting to it.

Byrne says they’ll need to bring their best game on Saturday because the Force have some unfinished business with the side.

“You obviously the Western Force will definitely be coming back after they got beaten by us in Fiji but also last weekend, they want to make amends and I would imagine they would be physical at the start of the game and we have to be ready for that.”

He adds they’ll have to be ready for the Force on their home ground because it’s obvious the scene will be set for a big physical clash.

The Force will host Drua at 11:55pm on Saturday.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports HD.