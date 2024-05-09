Tight security ahead of Bainimarama and Qiliho's sentencing

Security at the Suva Court premises has been tightened this morning as Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo is due to sentence former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

The front of the court has been condoned off and the public have been advised of the strict conditions in place.

Bainimarama and Qiliho are convicted for their interference in an investigation on a University of the South Pacific matter in 2021.

We have reached out to police for a comment.

Stay with us for more.