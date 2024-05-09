Rob Burrow's podcast wins big at radio awards

[Source: BBC]

Former rugby league star Rob Burrow has won a string of awards at the UK radio and audio industry’s most prestigious ceremony.

Burrow’s podcast Seven, made by BBC Radio Leeds, won gold awards for best new podcast and creative innovation, at the Radio Academy’s Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Arias).

He also won a silver in the best new presenter and impact categories, at the event, in London, on Tuesday.

Burrow, who has motor neurone disease and speaks with the aid of a device that tracks his eye movements, interviewed fellow sportspeople including Wayne Rooney, Jonny Wilkinson and Dame Kelly Holmes on the podcast.

His wife and co-host, Lindsey, told BBC Radio Leeds, on Wednesday: “It was just such an honour and [we were] so humbled to have won those awards last night.”

The honours were recognition for “conquering the challenges of motor neurone disease and spreading awareness through the popular medium of podcasting”, she said, adding: “It shows people that anything is possible.”

The second series of Seven, in which Burrow asks sporting heroes seven questions, is due to be released soon.

Other winners at the Arias included BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills, who appeared stunned to receive the award for best music entertainment show while in Sweden to commentate on the Eurovision Song Contest.

He received criticism from some listeners after taking over the network’s afternoon slot, in 2022.

“Following in the footsteps of one of the best broadcasters in the world like Steve Wright was never going to be easy,” Mills wrote on social media.

“But we will never forget the kindness and generosity Steve paid towards us.

“I hope we are doing you proud Steve.”

Edinburgh-based Forth 1’s Boogie in the Morning beat BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball, BBC Radio 1’s Greg James and Virgin Radio UK’s Chris Evans to win best music breakfast show.

BBC Radio Newcastle’s Matt Bailey beat national networks TalkSport, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 4 to win best speech breakfast show.

BBC Asian Network won UK Network of the Year.

BBC News disinformation and social-media correspondent Marianna Spring won best speech presenter.

The Charlatan singer Tim Burgess’s Listening Party, on Absolute Radio, won Best New Radio Show.

BBC Radio 5 Live’s John Robins’s discussion of his alcohol addiction was chosen as the radio moment of the year, in a public vote.

And Annie Nightingale, who died in January after more than 50 years on BBC Radio 1, won the Pioneer Award.