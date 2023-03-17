Tabadamu upsets Fiji

Tabadamu Rugby Team.

There are more questions than answers now for Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings after the national side went down to Tabadamu 14-7.

Netani Nadavo showed pure strength and went right past Bukayaro to score the first try within the first 40 seconds of the match.

Luke Lutunavanua did not miss from in front of the sticks.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji responded with a show of physicality by Manueli Maisamoa close to the try line and he was able to get through to dot down their first try.

Napolioni Bolaca added the extras.

Scores were levelled 7-all at half-time

It was Tabadamu again in the second spell with Nadavo showing his strength muscling through a number of defenders before offloading for Lutunavanua to score the winning try.

Desperation from the Fiji 7s team went futile as Tabadamu pressured them with the defence forcing a penalty in the dying minutes to win the game.