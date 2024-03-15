Tabadamu 7s underway

It is a great day for 7s rugby as hundreds of people turned up to witness day one of the Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Teams from as far as Yasawa are participating in the tournament, hoping to bag the top prize.

Day one began with the Under-18 category, where Hydro Sports Sanasana defeated Dominion Brothers 17-14, Seekadah Babas outclassed Nuku Rugby 19-7, Waidalice dominated Eagles 14-0 while Naduruniu and Nasau played to a nil-all draw.

Coastal Senibiau on the other hand escaped with a 17-12 win over Birdland Brothers while Votua Coastal Savers fell 7-12 to Nakavu.

The games are still underway.