Rookie Naikausa soaks in the HK 7s atmosphere

Viliame Naikausa

Ravuka Sharks forward Viliame Naikausa experienced for the first time what it’s like to play at the spiritual home of 7s.

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s hooker says he was glad that he made the trip to Hong Kong but to actually play is a different feeling altogether.

Naikausa who won a silver medal with Team Fiji Rugby League Nines side at the Pacific Games last year scored a hat-trick against Canada in their 45-5 win last night at So Kon Po.

He says the three tries were special and to do it in Hong Kong means a lot.

“First time too with a big crowd I know it’s challenging but slowly getting there”.

Naikausa and the Fiji 7s meet France at 5:43pm today in their final pool match.

The men’s quarterfinals starts at 9:09pm tonight with the semifinals and finals tomorrow.

You can watch the Fiji vs France match live on FBC TV.