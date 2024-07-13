Not easy switching codes says Maikali

Anaseini Maikali

It’s not easy to switch from playing football to rugby.

National U16 footballer Anaseini Maikali experienced this first-hand as she played for the Rampur College maiden Raluve U16 team in the Southern Zone Secondary School Rugby semi-finals this morning.

Maikali says it was really hard for her to learn the rules and how to play the game.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey for me in rugby. I didn’t even know what kind of decisions to make in the field. I used to just go with the flow before but now I am slowly catching up. It’s very hard but I’m fine”.

Maikali further adds that while it got overwhelming for her at times, she is willing to grasp the important aspects of the game to enhance her rugby skills.

Meanwhile, the Navua-based school was defeated 31-0 by Nasinu Secondary School in the first semifinal clash while Naitasiri Secondary School defeated Lomaivuna High School 10-5 in the second semi-final of the Weet-bix Raluve Southern Zone this morning.