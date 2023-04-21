Naimasi hopes for the best

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s player Ana-Maria Naimasi

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s player Ana-Maria Naimasi believes they will improve on their performances from Hong Kong in France.

She adds the battle to try and compete for a top four spot is something the team is looking forward to.

The team’s main goal is to participate in the Paris Olympics next year.

Despite knowing that the final leg of the Women’s Series will be difficult, the ladies are confident in booking a spot in France.

She adds the team’s defense will require a significant amount of work especially communication on the field.

Naimasi goes on to say they need to know what skill sets each player possesses on the field, and that their scrimmage with Dominion Brothers yesterday was extremely beneficial.

She says the team will go all out in their next and final leg of the World Series in Toulouse, France.