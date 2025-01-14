Kolinisau focused on maintaining top spot

[Source: World Rugby]

Fiji Men’s 7s Coach Osea Kolinisau is focused on maintaining his team’s top position in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings after an impressive start to the season.

With two tournaments completed and Spain trailing closely in second place, Kolinisau knows the importance of building on their early momentum.

He stresses the need for consistent performance to keep their edge over rival teams in the highly competitive series.

“It’s important to build on that momentum. The goal going forward is to always win.”



Fiji Men’s 7s Coach Osea Kolinisau

He added that the team’s primary aim this season has been to climb the rankings while also preparing for long-term success.

Kolinisau acknowledges that while the series is structured as a one-year competition, it fits into a larger four-year development plan for Fiji Rugby leading up to the next Olympic Games.

The team is now gearing up for the Perth 7s which is scheduled from the 24th to the 26th of this month.