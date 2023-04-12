Gollings remain firm on Fiji 7s

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings believes that putting a positive spin on things will help the team perform better.

Gollings understands that there are numerous things the team can do off the field to improve the performance of the players.

He adds the players understand their own self-responsibility, which helps them perform.

“Just setting a platform for the future, we want to really put something concrete in place that’s going to support this 7s program as a whole.”

According to Gollings, having a platform in place will benefit players both now and in the future.

The team will break for a few days before they hit the ground running again in preparation for the Toulouse 7s which takes place on the 12th and 14th of next month.