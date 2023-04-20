Former long distance champ Naidau in Fijiana training squad

Six new players have been added to the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s training squad.

Included in the squad is former secondary school long-distance champion Mereseini Naidau.

The other new players include Alfreida Fisher from Bucalevu and Mereani Solevu.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Saiasi Fuli says the six will help balance out the squad.

Fuli says the six are the future of Fijiana 7s and they have also been included in the youth commonwealth squad.

Fijiana stars Raijieli Daveua and Vani Buleki who were injured at the Hong Kong 7s are also back training.

Knowing it’s a short season, Fuli is confident the team has what it takes to book a spot in Paris next year.

He adds the team is positive, training well and looking to end things on a high note in Toulouse.