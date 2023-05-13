Fijiana 7s trio impress in Toulouse after Day 1

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/Twitter]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s winger Reapi Uluinasau currently leads the DHL Impact Player standings after Day 1 of the Toulouse 7s in France.

The speedster was impressive in Fijiana’s opening match, scoring a hat-trick in the 47-7 win.

She has recorded four tackles, four line breaks, two offloads, and nine carries.

Adi Vani Buleki is in second place with three tackles, two line breaks, five offloads and nine carries, while Ana Maria Naimasi, is third with three tackles, one line break, five offloads and 11 carries.